Kaleidescape has dropped the cost of entry for home cinema enthusiasts with its new 4K Strato V movie player which is now priced at A$5,935.

The new Strato V will therefore be priced on par with its predecessor, the Strato C.

However, while the Strato C did not have any internal storage, the Strato V can now be used as a standalone device in a single playback zone due to its in-built storage.

Its on-board solid-state storage drive (960 GB) is enough to store approximately 10 reference quality 4K movies.

Kaleidescape says that the Strato V integrates new electronics and grounding topology. The addition of player-side decode for high-bitrate audio codecs provides flexibility to maximise sound quality with a range of downstream components. The signal path has also reportedly been upgraded.

Kaleidescape has provided a new streamlined interface for standalone use that is optimised for navigating a limited movie library.

The previous Kaleidescape players did not include on-board storage and so they had to be paired with at least one Kaleidescape server which could store content. These start at approximately A$7,433.

The Strato V can download a 4K movie from the Kaleidescape servers in as little as 10 minutes over Gigabit Ethernet, during movie playback, without sacrificing performance, reported Ecoustics.

Downloads can be automatically deleted 48 hours after playback, making room for more movies if you’re only relying on internal storage.

Purchased movies remain available to the owner on the Kaleidescape servers, while rented titles expire 30 days after rental or 48 hours after playback of the rented title is first started (whichever comes first).

If you want to keep the movies locally instead, the Strato V is compatible with the company’s other devices including Kaleidescape’s Terra Prime movie servers. When using this expanded storage the navigation interface defaults to the full Kaleidescape user interface.

As ChannelNews previously reported, Kaleidescape unveiled a Terra Prime 96TB home movie server earlier this year which has enough storage to house around 1,600 high bitrate 4K movies.