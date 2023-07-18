HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dollarama Has Its Eye On The Reject Shop

Dollarama Has Its Eye On The Reject Shop

By | 18 Jul 2023

Canadian discount retail chain Dollarama has its eye on buying The Reject Shop, says a report.

The Australian Financial Review Street Talk reports that Dollarama has been in discussions with The Reject Shop, however it is unclear whether it has broached a deal.

It’s been a turbulent year for The Reject Shop which in February lost its second CEO within 12 months when chief Phil Bishop suddenly resigned from the retailer, citing “personal reasons”.

At that time it expected first-half sales for 2023 of $439.7 million, which is up 3.5 per cent on the same period in 2021.

It achieved the 3.5 percent but lower margins and supply chain costs had left profits flat.

Previous CEO Andre Reich triggered a massive investor selloff when he exited the chief executive roll in April 2022.

The Reject Shop has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit over the alleged underpayment of staff including senior managers.

 

 

 

 

 



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
