The roar of the crowd could sound edgier when Dolby Atmos debuts at the American Super Bowl in New Orleans this weekend.

US broadcaster Comcast has screened the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision before, but now it is adding the sound quality of Atmos to the event.

The difference it makes will depend on the quality of your home TV and audio system.

You will need a 4K Dolby Vision enabled TV, an Xfinity set-top-box, high quality 4K HDMI cables, and a Dolby Atmos supporting soundbar to get the full effect.

You’ll also have to be a customer on Xfinity TV and using its enhanced 4K offering.

Then there’s Comcast’s Atmos sound output. It might take the form of a virtualized surround signal, as US publications report.

Nevertheless, Atmos’s ability to track different audio objects in three – dimensional space, along with its handling of the volume of objects moving around, might make a difference to the sound you experience as players storm their way around the arena.

It’s not the first time Comcast has offered the dual Dolby Atmos Dolby vision viewing experience. It showcased the pairing at last year’s Paris Olympics.