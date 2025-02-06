Home > Latest News > Dolby Atmos Sound To Debut At The US Super Bowl

Dolby Atmos Sound To Debut At The US Super Bowl

By | 6 Feb 2025

The roar of the crowd could sound edgier when Dolby Atmos debuts at the American Super Bowl in New Orleans this weekend.

US broadcaster Comcast has screened the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision before, but now it is adding the sound quality of Atmos to the event.

The difference it makes will depend on the quality of your home TV and audio system.

You will need a 4K Dolby Vision enabled TV, an Xfinity set-top-box, high quality 4K HDMI cables, and a Dolby Atmos supporting soundbar to get the full effect.

You’ll also have to be a customer on Xfinity TV and using its enhanced 4K offering.

Then there’s Comcast’s Atmos sound output. It might take the form of a virtualized surround signal, as US publications report.

Nevertheless, Atmos’s ability to track different audio objects in three – dimensional space, along with its handling of the volume of objects moving around, might make a difference to the sound you experience as players storm their way around the arena.

It’s not the first time Comcast has offered the dual Dolby Atmos Dolby vision viewing experience. It showcased the pairing at last year’s Paris Olympics.

 

 



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
