The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding Google dismantle core parts of its digital advertising business after a federal judge found the tech giant guilty of antitrust violations.

In a filing unsealed Monday, the DOJ called for a breakup of Google’s ad tech stack, starting with the forced sale of AdX (its ad exchange) and a phased divestiture of Google Ad Manager, formerly known as DoubleClick for Publishers.

The agency also wants Google barred from running any ad exchange for 10 years.

“These remedies are necessary to terminate Google’s monopolies,” the DOJ said, arguing the company used its control over the ad supply chain to stifle competition and boost its own profits.

Google called the proposals “extreme,” warning they could disrupt small publishers and advertisers. In a blog post, the company said it’s willing to make changes but opposes a forced breakup.

The trial’s remedy phase is set for September. If approved, the move would mark the most significant antitrust action against a tech company since Microsoft in the 1990s, and could reshape the internet’s ad economy.