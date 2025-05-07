Home > Latest News > DOJ Pushes to Break Up Google’s Ad Tech Empire

DOJ Pushes to Break Up Google’s Ad Tech Empire

By | 7 May 2025
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding Google dismantle core parts of its digital advertising business after a federal judge found the tech giant guilty of antitrust violations.

In a filing unsealed Monday, the DOJ called for a breakup of Google’s ad tech stack, starting with the forced sale of AdX (its ad exchange) and a phased divestiture of Google Ad Manager, formerly known as DoubleClick for Publishers.

The agency also wants Google barred from running any ad exchange for 10 years.

Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

“These remedies are necessary to terminate Google’s monopolies,” the DOJ said, arguing the company used its control over the ad supply chain to stifle competition and boost its own profits.

Google called the proposals “extreme,” warning they could disrupt small publishers and advertisers. In a blog post, the company said it’s willing to make changes but opposes a forced breakup.

The trial’s remedy phase is set for September. If approved, the move would mark the most significant antitrust action against a tech company since Microsoft in the 1990s, and could reshape the internet’s ad economy.



About Post Author
You may also like
Google Preps Desktop Mode for Android Phones to Rival Samsung DeX
Google Australia Sydney Office
Google Faces Antitrust Heat as AI Ambitions Accelerate
Google’s Gemini AI Expanding to Cars, Smartwatches and More
Chrome on a Macbook
Google Warns Chrome Would Suffer if Browser is Sold Off
Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Classic Outlook Gets a Smoother Experience in Windows 11
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/
BREAKING NEWS:Samsung Owned Harman Aquires Masimo Consumer In $538M deal
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/
Nvidia’s Budget Friendly RTX 5060 Lands This Month – But Will Aussies Pay Just $450?
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/
Nintendo Sues Genki Over Unauthorised Switch 2 Mockups
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Another Dealer Pulls The Plug On Bang & OLufsen
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Classic Outlook Gets a Smoother Experience in Windows 11
Latest News
/
May 7, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Windows 11 users frustrated by the clunky switch between the new and classic versions of Outlook will soon get some...
Read More