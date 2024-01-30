HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?

Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?

By | 30 Jan 2024

The latest phone to go through rigorous testing is the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

When this battery was tested, it was found to provide 12.07 hours of active use, pushing it ahead of its predecessor.

The smartphone resulted in a 23.26 hour talk time endurance, less than the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE, and revealed a 9.46 hour runtime, slightly topping last year’s model.

Video playback endurance lasted a total of 17.46 hours, which is almost 4 hours longer than the Galaxy S23, and surpasses the S23 FE and Google’s Pixel 8. Gaming endurance lasted 7.34 hours.

Credit: GSMarena



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
TikTok Tests New Feature To Make Videos Shoppable
JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped For 2024
Samsung Home Entertainment Devices Gain Self-Repair Program
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Senior Optus Comms Exec, Walks Days Before Starting A New Job
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
ASUS Zenfone 11 Leaked By Google
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Google Reveals New Features For Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Apple iOS 17.4 Beta Released
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s retail sales have taken a nosedive with overall sales falling 2.7% in December, several key retailers including JB Hi...
Read More