HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > DJs Online Sales Zoom As In-Store Purchases Drop 19pc

DJs Online Sales Zoom As In-Store Purchases Drop 19pc

By | 8 Apr 2020
, , , , ,

SYDNEY: David Jones’ parent company Woolworths Holdings Limited, which is based in South Africa – and is not related to the Australian Woolworths foodstore chain – has disclosed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its department store sales. It says “footfall” is down, but online sales are picking up some of the slack.

Total sales at David Jones stores over the four-week period to the end of March fell by 19 percent. Woolworths Holdings has put this down to the “significant reduction in foot traffic”.

Alongside the drop at brick-and-mortar stores, however, DJ’s online channel grew by a massive 108 percent over the same period. The company says that online sales now account for 20.3pc of total sales.

David Jones yesterday was still trading at its larger brick-and-mortar stores in Australia, though smaller stores have been temporarily closed. – Channel News

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sales at David Jones Fell 19% In March, But Online Sales Grew By 108%
UPDATED:David Jones Tipped To Follow Myer & Close Down Stores
BREAKING NEWS: Call To Shut All None Essential Retail Stores & Shopping Centres Immediately
Harvey Norman, Bunnings & CE Retailers To Stay Open
David Jones To Close Store As Sales Struggle
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon
Latest News smartwatches TCL
/
April 8, 2020
/
VIC Gov’s ‘Working For Victoria Fund’ Expects To Place 2500 Workers By The End Of The Week
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 8, 2020
/
Seven West Media Takes Bauer To Court To Ensure $40 Million Sale Of Pacific Mags Goes Ahead
Latest News Magazine Media Services
/
April 8, 2020
/
ACCC: ‘We Cannot Stop Price Gouging, But New Biosecurity Act Powers Will Protect Some Products’
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 8, 2020
/
Security Fears See Govt. Ban Zoom Use By Pollies, Agencies
Brands Communication Content
/
April 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon
Latest News smartwatches TCL
/
April 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL has announced it will be releasing a new model of its popular Movetime Family Watch – the MT43K. The...
Read More