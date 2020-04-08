DJs Online Sales Zoom As In-Store Purchases Drop 19pc

SYDNEY: David Jones’ parent company Woolworths Holdings Limited, which is based in South Africa – and is not related to the Australian Woolworths foodstore chain – has disclosed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its department store sales. It says “footfall” is down, but online sales are picking up some of the slack.

Total sales at David Jones stores over the four-week period to the end of March fell by 19 percent. Woolworths Holdings has put this down to the “significant reduction in foot traffic”.

Alongside the drop at brick-and-mortar stores, however, DJ’s online channel grew by a massive 108 percent over the same period. The company says that online sales now account for 20.3pc of total sales.

David Jones yesterday was still trading at its larger brick-and-mortar stores in Australia, though smaller stores have been temporarily closed. – Channel News