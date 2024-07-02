DJI unveiled its Osmo Action 4 mid-range action camera almost a year ago. Since then, the company has been focusing on other camera divisions, including RS camera gimbals and drone releases.

Recent reports are now suggesting DJI could be gearing up another release.

Tipster @Quadro_News discovered a filing with the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

It suggests DJI’s upcoming action camera will be the new Osmo Action 5 Pro.

The filing doesn’t list any specifics, but does link the model number ‘AC004’ to the Osmo Action Pro 5.

This ‘Pro’ label will be a first for the DJI action camera line, suggesting it could be packed with some significant upgrades.

For comparison, the Osmo Action 4 featured a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, whereas rumours suggest the new Action 5 Pro could use the 1-inch sensor from the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 handheld camera.

A release date has not been mentioned in the leak, however, if DJI follows its past release schedules, a global launch later this year is likely.

The action camera lineup has been relatively quiet since the Osmo Action 4, while competitors have such as GoPro and Insta360 keep churning out new models.