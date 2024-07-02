HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI’s First ‘Pro’ Action Camera Could Be The Osmo Action 5 Pro

DJI’s First ‘Pro’ Action Camera Could Be The Osmo Action 5 Pro

By | 2 Jul 2024

DJI unveiled its Osmo Action 4 mid-range action camera almost a year ago. Since then, the company has been focusing on other camera divisions, including RS camera gimbals and drone releases.

Recent reports are now suggesting DJI could be gearing up another release.

Tipster @Quadro_News discovered a filing with the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

It suggests DJI’s upcoming action camera will be the new Osmo Action 5 Pro.

The filing doesn’t list any specifics, but does link the model number ‘AC004’ to the Osmo Action Pro 5.

This ‘Pro’ label will be a first for the DJI action camera line, suggesting it could be packed with some significant upgrades.

For comparison, the Osmo Action 4 featured a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, whereas rumours suggest the new Action 5 Pro could use the 1-inch sensor from the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 handheld camera.

A release date has not been mentioned in the leak, however, if DJI follows its past release schedules, a global launch later this year is likely.

The action camera lineup has been relatively quiet since the Osmo Action 4, while competitors have such as GoPro and Insta360 keep churning out new models.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Renders Leaked For New Samsung Galaxy Watch & Buds
GoPro Shares Down 58%, DJI Ban Tipped To Help Sales In 2024
Is DJI Set To Debut The Osmo Action 5 Pro?
US Public Safety Agencies Disagree With Security Concerns Around DJI’s Drones
Google Pixel Watch 3 XL Tipped To Have A Bigger Display
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Temu, Shein Driving up Airfreight Prices As It Chokes Capacity
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:Former Lifestyle Store Executives Back Harrasing Customers Who Lost Millions In Deposits
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/
Apple Intelligence
Can Apple Intelligence Be A Significant Revenue Generator?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/
StormAudio’s Digital Audio Suite Now Available For Bryston & Focal Astral Users
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Telstra, Optus Devices To No Longer Have Google Pre-Installed As Default Search Engine
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Temu, Shein Driving up Airfreight Prices As It Chokes Capacity
Latest News
/
July 2, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein – both of which ship extensively to Australia – have reportedly been sending such...
Read More