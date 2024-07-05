HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
DJI’s First-Ever E-Bike Brand Amflow Coming To Oz

By | 5 Jul 2024
DJI Amflow PL (Image: Sourced from Amflowbikes website)

One of the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturers, DJI, is stepping into the e-bike market with the launch of an all-new brand called Amflow.

The carbon fiber Amflow PL electric mountain bike will be available from authorised dealers in Australia and other markets including Germany and the UK, before the end of this year.

At the time of announcing its newest e-bike brand, DJI also showcased its new Avinox drive system for e-bikes.

The Amflow PL e-bike will feature this new drive system, with DJI claiming numbers of 120Nm of max torque and 1000W of on-demand boost power.

The mid-drive motor is rated for 250W of nominal output with an 850W peak.

DJI Amflow PL (Image: Sourced from Amflowbikes website)

DJI says that its removable 800Wh battery can fast-charge from zero to 75 percent in 1.5 hours when using Amflow’s 2A/508W GaN charger.

The Amflow PL weighs 19.2kg thanks to a lightweight 2.27kg carbon fiber frame, an Avinox drive system that weighs 2.52kg, and the option to have a smaller (thus lighter) 600Wh battery.

The new bike will also have a two-inch colour OLED touchscreen display which is integrated into the frame. An Avinox app allows for wireless access to the bike and will gather riding data too.

It has four pedal-assist modes, including an auto mode that adapts power delivery based on riding resistance. It also has a USB charging port for your phone or bike computer, a suspension system from Fox, and a frame that can support both 27.5-inch and 29-inch rear wheels.

DJI’s advancements in mobility technology – it has already been developing autonomous driving solutions for carmakers in China – and its battery advancements, having launched its first portable power stations recently, will both contribute to aiding its e-bike development.

DJI Amflow PL (Image: Sourced from Amflowbikes website)

“DJI’s expertise in battery and motor technology accumulated in drones and camera stabilisation systems, have led us to the creation of Avinox. It is a natural move for DJI to expand into this field as we have been mastering the technologies essential to an electric bike system, in terms of reliable motor development, battery management, mechanical design and engineering,” said Christina Zhang, senior director of corporate strategy at DJI.

While the new e-bike is expected to reach Australia in the last quarter this year, DJI is yet to confirm the exact launch date or its price. But expect it to be priced at somewhere in the range of A$11,240 and A$19,270.



