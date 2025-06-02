Home > Latest News > DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears

DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears

By | 2 Jun 2025

Chinese drone company DJI has confirmed it will not launch its latest flagship, the Mavic 4 Pro, in the U.S., amid rising geopolitical tensions, potential security bans, and heavy trade tariffs.

The high-end drone, featuring a 100-megapixel camera and 360-degree rotation, debuted in China and other global markets on May 13 but remains unavailable in the States.

The decision highlights the mounting pressure DJI faces in the U.S. where lawmakers are pushing to ban Chinese-made drones over national security concerns.

The move comes as DJI faces an automatic ban in the U.S. under the 2025 National Defense Authorisation Act unless it passes a still-unscheduled national security review. With no agency yet assigned to conduct the assessment, the drone maker could be blacklisted by the end of the year.

The Mavic 4 Pro’s absence has left U.S. drone enthusiasts in limbo, with many reportedly eyeing purchases in Canada or Mexico. DJI remains the global market leader, with its drones widely used across filmmaking, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, and public safety.

Trade barriers are adding fuel to the fire. Although a recent U.S.–China tariff truce saw rates eased, DJI claims previous tariffs forced it to raise prices and endure customs delays.

Despite spending millions on lobbying and touting its security protocols, DJI’s fate in the U.S. remains uncertain.



