DJI appears to be preparing three new drone models for release in the coming months, according to leaked images and FCC filings reported by DroneXL: the Mini 5 Pro, Avata 3, and Neo 2, the new drones could have improved battery life.

The Mini 5 Pro, expected to launch in September, represents a significant upgrade with a 33.5Wh battery, nearly double the 18.9Wh capacity of the Mini 4 Pro.

FCC filings suggest the drone could achieve video streaming ranges of up to 25 kilometres (15.5 miles), extending 5 kilometres beyond its predecessor and approaching the capabilities of DJI’s Mavic 4 Pro.

Leaked video footage shows potential prototypes of the Avata 3 and Neo 2.

The Avata 3 appears to feature a repositioned battery placed farther back, an enlarged front camera unit, and four-blade propellers replacing the three-blade configuration of the Avata 2.

The Neo 2 prototype displays redesigned propeller guards compared to the original Neo model, though specific details remain limited.

In addition to the drone lineup, DJI is reportedly developing the Osmo Nano, a new wearable action camera with a modular display similar to the company’s Action series.

FCC filings for this device were recently published, indicating potential market entry.

DroneXL also reports expectations for additional DJI products, including a Mic 3 and Osmo 360 camera, though release timeframes for these devices remain unclear.

The leaked information comes from FCC regulatory filings and industry sources, with DJI not officially commenting on the rumoured product lineup.

The reported drone releases would expand DJI’s consumer drone portfolio across multiple categories, from compact models to FPV racing drones.