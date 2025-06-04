DJI appears set to make its long-anticipated entrance into the 360-degree action camera market, with new leaks revealing the Osmo 360 – its first serious challenger to Insta360’s flagship X5.

Images shared by trusted sources on social media show a compact device with dual front and rear lenses, an integrated touchscreen, and what appears to be a mounting system – possibly with passthrough USB-C charging.

Early reports suggest the Osmo 360 could offer near-identical specs to the Insta360 X5, including 8K/30fps recording, dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, and up to 72MP image capture.

The Insta360 X5, released in April, has quickly become a favourite among creators for its sharp visuals and low-light performance. If DJI can match those capabilities, the Osmo 360 may become a serious alternative for vloggers, travellers and action sports fans.

While Chinese brand DJI hasn’t officially confirmed the camera, multiple leakers claim the device is nearing release, with packaging photos suggesting retail units are ready. Chinese outlet IT Home reports a July 2025 launch is on the cards.

With GoPro absent from the current 360 battle, DJI’s move could reshape the category and pose a real threat to Insta360’s dominance. For now, camera enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if the Osmo 360 delivers on the hype.

Main image credit: Future / Sam Kieldsen