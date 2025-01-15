DJI has launched its new Flip drone, a foldable model that’s easy to carry around and is targeted at first-time drone users.

The palm-sized drone weighs less than 249 grams and features foldable full-coverage propeller guards. The company claims that the guard’s support structure, made of carbon fiber string, is only 1/60 the weight of guards made with traditional polycarbonate material, while managing the same stiffness and durability.

Its camera can take 48MP photos and 4K videos using the 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. Users can select from six shooting modes including Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang. Its AI Subject Tracking feature keeps a subject in the frame.

The camera can capture photos with up to 4x zoom. It records HDR video at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and supports slow-motion recording at 4K/100fps. A 4:3-aspect-ratio CMOS sensor provides space for vertical crops while maintaining a 2.7k resolution.

The drone’s Hyperlapse function allows users to select from four options, including Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint, to capture timelapse footage at up to 4K horizontally or 2.7K vertically.

DJI claims that the drone offers up to 31 minutes of flight time. The DJI Flip Parallel Charging Hub can charge two batteries simultaneously.

To keep its weight down, the Flip has no built-in internal storage, so you’ll need a microSD card.

The Flip can fly at up to 26mph in sport mode. However, a 3D Infrared Sensing System support automatic braking for better safety, even at night, and is one of the key safety features of this drone.

When paired with the DJI RC-N3 or RC 2 remote controller, DJI O4 video transmission can reportedly support 1080p/60fps video transmission up to 13km away.

The DJI Flip can be flown with or without the remote controller. It can be operated with the DJI RC-N3 or RC 2 remote controllers. It can also operate with the DJI Fly app or Voice Control for hands-free flying. When connected to your phone, it can capture audio and reduce noise, automatically filtering out propeller noise.

The drone already gone on sale in Australia. The DJI Flip with the RC-N3 controller that doesn’t have a screen and needs to be used with your smartphone costs A$699, while the the DJI Flip with the RC 2 controller that has a 5-inch 1080p screen is priced at A$949. Meanwhile, a DJI Flip Fly More Combo with a RC 2 controller and two additional batteries, a charging hub and a should bag is priced at A$1,159.