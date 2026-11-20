DJI has introduced price increases across several of its compact camera products in China, citing rising semiconductor and storage costs as the main factors behind the adjustments.

The revised pricing took effect on 18 November 2026 and affects selected configurations of the Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo Pocket 4P and Osmo Nano cameras.

According to DJI, sustained increases in the cost of essential electronic components prompted a review of its recommended retail prices.

The largest adjustment applies to the Osmo Pocket 4P Vlog kit, which has increased by 560 yuan, equivalent to approximately A$120.

The standard Osmo Pocket 4P package has risen from 3,799 yuan to 4,099 yuan, approximately A$880, while the Vlog kit has increased from 4,299 yuan to 4,859 yuan, approximately A$1,040.

The Osmo Pocket 4 range has also been affected, with the standard package increasing from 2,999 yuan to 3,199 yuan, approximately A$685.

Its all-inclusive package has climbed from 3,799 yuan to 4,299 yuan, approximately A$920, while the Meipai package has increased from 4,098 yuan to 4,598 yuan, approximately A$985.

A smaller adjustment applies to the Enjoy Shooting package, which has risen from 3,498 yuan to 3,638 yuan, approximately A$780.

Pricing changes for the Osmo Nano are more limited. The 64GB standard model remains at 1,998 yuan, approximately A$430, while the 128GB version has increased from 2,298 yuan to 2,498 yuan, approximately A$535.

The affected products form part of DJI’s compact camera portfolio, which targets content creators, vloggers and consumers seeking portable video recording equipment.

Released in April 2026, the Osmo Pocket 4 features a one-inch CMOS sensor, 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-Log recording capabilities.

The higher-end Osmo Pocket 4P followed in June, introducing a 60mm mid-telephoto lens alongside its main camera.

It also offers 17 stops of dynamic range, D-Log 2 colour recording and slow-motion video capture at up to 4K resolution and 240 frames per second.

Meanwhile, the Osmo Nano, introduced in September 2025, features a compact magnetic design that allows users to switch between forward-facing and selfie recording configurations.

DJI has not provided a complete list of affected products in its announcement, instead directing customers to its official online stores for updated pricing.

Importantly, the changes currently relate to recommended retail prices in China, with no corresponding Australian price increases confirmed at the time of the announcement.

The adjustments highlight the impact of higher semiconductor and memory costs on consumer electronics manufacturers, particularly those producing devices that rely on advanced imaging processors and storage technology.

Australian consumers considering DJI products should continue to check local retailers and the company’s Australian website for current pricing and availability.