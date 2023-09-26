DJI have announced its new Mini 4 Pro camera drone, complete with omnidirectional obstacle sensing and their proprietary DJI O4 video transmission technology. Weighing under 249G, the lightweight design ensures ease of transport, as well as aligning with drone regulations.

Creative Director at DJI, Ferdinand Wolf said “The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability. This drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit.”

The Mini 4 Pro features a 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor, New Image Processing Platform, and dual native ISO fusion. It has f/1.7 aperture, 48MP image resolution, HDR video, 4K/60fps, and Slo-Mo shooting at 4K/100fps. 2.4μm pixels, along with an enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots video mode delivers clear, clean footage, especially in low-light conditions.

It also has True Vertical Shooting which has been optimised for social media and smartphone playback, as well as a 60 degree large angle tilt for fluid camera motion. Digital video zoom magnifies photos up to 2x and videos up to 4x.

Professional, post-production control is possible through 10bit D-Log M recording, providing access to over a billion colours. HLG ensures natural colours and brightness remain true, without adjustment or format conversion due to a high dynamic range. Harmonising HDR imaging, and scene recognition is 48MP RAW and SmartPhoto technology.

The omnidirectional obstacle sensing utilises multiple wide angle and a pair of downward vision sensors in order to detect obstructions in all directions. The Mini 4 Pro drone features automatic braking and obstacle bypass due to an Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS).

Providing 34 minutes of flight time, which can be extended to 45 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. Additionally, due to the flagship O4 video transmission, the user gains ultra-responsive control and smooth 1080p/60fps FHD video transmission capability for distances up to 20KM.

Waypoint Flight’s automatic route function minimises operation fatigue and enhances shooting efficiency with Cruise Control for long-distance flights. The Advanced Return-to-Home system automatically navigates a safe route back, facilitated by the AR RTH feature.

The Mini 4 Pro offers three intuitive methods for capturing shots; Spotlight, Point of Interest, and ActiveTrack 360 degrees. These allow the user to bypass obstacles and achieve smoother, stable tracking due to omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

See below the key features of the Mini 4 Pro Drone:

MasterShots: delivers dynamic camera movement templates, tailored for portrait, long-range, and close up shots.

QuickShots: provides Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid modes.

Hyperlapse: provides Free, Waypoint, Circle, and Course Lock modes with unlimited shooting time, supporting compositing.

Panorama: supports 180 degree shooting, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos.

QuickTransfer: transfer photos/video from smartphone without linking remote controller.

Edit with LightCut: streamlines video editing through wireless connection and AI technology, for one tap generation by merging ActiveTrack, MasterShots, and QuickShots footage.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Wide-Angle Vision: captures vast landscapes through super-wide 100 degree FOV.

DJI Mini 4 Pro ND Filters Set (ND16/64/256): adapts to challenging lighting scenarios with precision.

DJI Mini 4 Pro 360 degree Propeller Guard: enhances flight safety with the complete coverage provided by the 360 degree propeller guard. Attachable/Detachable with ease.

DJI’s comprehensive protection plan, Care Refresh, is now available for the Mini 4 Pro. It covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For an additional charge, the damaged product can be replaced.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year, whereas DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services include DJI Care Express and free shipping.

The Mini 4 Pro is available for order from https://store.dji.com/au, and authorised retail partners. Shipping begins today.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2) retails for $1,119 AUD, and includes:

one drone.

a DJI RC-N2 Remote Controller.

a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (USB-C Connector).

a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (Lightning Connector).

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery.

a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included).

a Screwdriver.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder.

a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,419 AUD, and includes:

one drone.

a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery.

a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included).

a Screwdriver.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder.

a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,699 AUD, and includes:

one drone.

a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller.

three DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery.

three pairs of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included).

a Screwdriver.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector.

a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder.

a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a USB-C Cable.

a DJI Mini Shoulder Bag.

the DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Series Two-Way Charging Hub.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,799 AUD, and includes: