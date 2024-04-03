DJI has revealed its new, highly-anticipated Avata 2 drone, and its new Goggles 3 flying glasses, both of which are set to be launched on April 11th in the US. A teaser indicated they will likely launch April 12th for Australia.

The DJI Avata 2 drone is equipped with a camera, complete with a 1/1.3-inch 48MP F/2.8 CMOS sensor, and a 12.7mm focal length, providing a 155-degree FOV (field of view).

Shooting options include 4K/2.7K resolutions, which support frame rates from 60 to 120 FPS.

For more flexibility with slow-motion editing, 1,080p recording can be boosted to 240 FPS.

The company’s RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonSteady, and HorizonBalancing stabilisation technologies are onboard as well, for shake-free footage.

It’s a compact flyer, which weighs 458g, and measures in at 180 x 216 x 82mm.

Flight time will vary depending on control mode used, with the traverse joystick mode providing 27 minutes, and the M mode providing 12-15 minutes.

Moving on to the Goggles 3, which offer a clear view of the flight, with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution display, complete with a 100Hz refresh rate.

DJI’s OcuSync 4.0 technology ensures reliable image transmission, and keeps the user connected to the drone for the duration of the flight.

These weigh 420g and are powered by a 2,450mAh battery.

Pricing for these products has yet to be revealed.