Disney+ To Follow Netflix With Password Crackdowns

By | 14 Aug 2023

Disney+ fans are seeing more than just price increases, as the company are now looking into a password crackdown model fairly similar to the Netflix just instated.

This is being done in an effort to combat heavy subscriber losses, will 11.7 million leaving over the last three months.

The addition of not being able to access the platform on someone else’s account comes alongside the introduction of an ad supported tier, and a price increase.

CEO Bob Iger has said Disney will starting implementing the password sharing crackdown come 2024.

This means, Disney+ is looking to mirror Netflix’s approach by adding extra members for an extra fee.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family.”

“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”



