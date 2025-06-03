Home > Latest News > Disney Slashes Hundreds of Jobs Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil

Disney Slashes Hundreds of Jobs Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil

By | 3 Jun 2025

The Walt Disney Company is laying off several hundred staff across its film and TV divisions as it pushes to cut costs amid ongoing industry disruption.

The cuts, which began Monday, impact roles in marketing, publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance, Disney confirmed.

No entire teams were eliminated, with the company citing a push for greater operational efficiency.

The redundancies come amid widespread media industry shake-ups, with Hollywood studios reducing film output to stay profitable as cinema attendance drops and viewers abandon traditional TV.

The contraction has hit Disney hard, with more than 8,000 jobs now cut since 2023, including 7,000 during its February restructure aimed at slashing costs by US$7.5 billion (A$11.5 million).

The job losses also coincide with challenges in Disney’s streaming business. Disney+ subscribers fell slightly in the first quarter of 2025 to 124.6 million, down 1% from the previous quarter, partly due to price hikes.

Although the platform posted Q1 revenue of US$2.82 billion (up nearly 24% year-on-year), the modest subscriber decline comes amid fierce competition from Netflix and the upcoming Australian launch of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max service.

Disney had reportedly explored selling off legacy TV assets like ABC but chose to retain them. Meanwhile, competitors such as Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast are actively restructuring or divesting traditional broadcast assets to refocus on core studio and streaming operations.

Disney shares were largely unchanged at US$112.92 at the close of trade in New York on Monday.



