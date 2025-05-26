Walt Disney Co. has secured exclusive streaming rights to the popular children’s series “CoComelon” starting in 2027, taking one of the world’s most-watched kids programs from Netflix in a deal worth tens of millions annually.

The preschool series, featuring nursery rhymes for toddlers, was Netflix’s second-most-watched program in 2024, trailing only “Bridgerton.”

CoComelon’s flagship YouTube channel boasts 193 million subscribers and averages over 2 billion monthly views.

However, its Netflix viewership has declined nearly 60% over the past couple of years, dropping from the fifth most-watched streaming program in 2023 to outside the top 10 in 2024.

Disney+ will become CoComelon’s exclusive paid streaming home while videos continue appearing on YouTube.

The acquisition strengthens Disney’s children’s programming lineup, which already includes “Bluely,” the most-watched preschool show on streaming.

Disney is also licensing additional Moonbug Entertainment properties, “Little Angel” and “JJ’s Animal Time.”

The deal comes as Netflix expands its rating transparency in Australia, becoming the first global streaming platform to partner with OzTAM, the country’s central audience measurement provider.

The agreement, announced Monday, represents a step toward unified measurement across streaming and traditional television platforms.

“The Netflix partnership is a meaningful step towards unified, total video measurement,” said OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan.

The initial partnership will compare Netflix’s numbers only with other local streaming services, though OzTAM aims for integrated data across all platforms.

Netflix dominates Australia’s streaming market with an estimated 6 million subscribers, 77% household penetration according to Ampere Analysis.

Disney+ follows at 40% penetration, Amazon Prime Video at 33%, and Nine’s Stan at 26%.

Both moves highlight the intensifying competition in streaming as platforms focus on subscriber retention through exclusive content and measurement transparency.