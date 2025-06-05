Disney has unveiled Disney+ Perks, a new loyalty program exclusively for Disney+ subscribers designed to encourage retention and reduce cancellations through free trials, retail discounts, and sweepstakes opportunities.

The program launches in the United States with plans to expand internationally later this year, marking Disney’s adoption of traditional retail loyalty strategies to differentiate itself in the increasingly crowded streaming landscape.

Disney+ Perks offers subscribers access to various benefits, including a six-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash for new users, a 20% discount on Adidas purchases, 15% off at Funko and Loungefly websites, and free trials for CLEAR+ and Super Duolingo services.

Entertainment-focused perks include chances to win tickets to the “Freakier Friday” world premiere and a four-night cruise on Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny.

Gaming benefits feature free in-game items for Disney Emoji Blitz and Monopoly Go, while vacation perks offer special Walt Disney World Resort rates starting at $99 per night.

Disney+ subscriptions are priced at $9.99 monthly with ads or $15.99 for the premium ad-free version, supporting up to six user profiles.

The streaming service competes against Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms in a market where subscriber retention has become increasingly challenging.

The company plans to introduce additional perks “anytime,” suggesting the program will evolve and expand beyond its current offerings.

Disney has also announced a separate Hulu Perks program launching June 2, featuring sweepstakes and benefits from Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG.

The loyalty program strategy mirrors approaches used by coffee shops and fast-food chains to maintain customer engagement through rewards and exclusive offers.

Disney’s implementation reflects growing industry concerns about subscription churn as consumers become more selective about streaming services amid economic pressures.

While Disney+ Perks provides tangible value through retail discounts and service trials, industry observers question whether loyalty programs alone can significantly impact subscriber acquisition or retention in the competitive streaming environment.

The success of the initiative will likely depend on Disney’s ability to continuously refresh offerings and provide meaningful value to subscribers.

The program represents Disney’s latest effort to maximise subscriber lifetime value beyond content offerings, leveraging the company’s extensive brand partnerships and entertainment properties to create additional retention incentives for Disney+ users.