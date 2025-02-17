Disney+ subscription prices in Australia are set to rise, effective next month, as the streaming platform gets ready to host ESPN content in the country later this year.

Oz subscribers will pay $15.99 per month, a $2 increase from the $13.99 per month fee that they are currently paying for the Standard plan, an approximately 14% hike.

Disney+ Premium subscription – which offers up to 4k UHD and HDR video – would increase from $17.99 per month to $20.99 per month. Annual subscriptions will rise from $179.99 to $209.99, up $30 per year.

“Your payment method on file will be charged unless you cancel your subscription before 28 March 2025,” Disney told its subscribers in an email while informing them of the price hike.

Disney has raised prices several times in Australia over the last few years. The service launched in the country for $8.99 per month for four streams, 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, eventually increasing to $11.99 per month with the introduction of Star in 2021, and to $13.99 per month in 2022.

Last year, Disney Plus subscriptions were split into Standard and Premium tiers. Standard were priced at $13.99 per month for two streams up to 1080p resolution and up to 5.1 audio, while the privilege of four streams and 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos was transferred over to the Premium plan which was set at $17.99 per month.

Disney has cracked down on password sharing over the last few months. In September last year, it sent out emails to Australian users telling them they would be charged extra if they want to share their account with someone outside of their household. A single extra member could be added to their account for $7.99 per month.

Globally, subscribers for Disney+ decreased 1% in its first fiscal quarter compared to the prior quarter to 124.6 million.

Disney announced earlier this month that ESPN’s slate of Australian and international sports programmes – including live local and US basketball and American football, as well as their continuous 24/7 channels – will soon be available on all Disney+ plans.

Even though Netflix remains the most popular streaming service globally, its rivals including Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are expanding their content offerings and entering new markets.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch its Max service in Australia later this year too. British sports streaming platform DAZN Group meanwhile announced its decision in December last year to acquire Foxtel Group for A$3.4 billion deal.