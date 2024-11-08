A trilogy of new Star Wars films will be guided by Brit Simon Kinberg under a new deal between the writer/producer/director and Disney’s Lucasfilm.

According to media reports Kinberg will write the trio, and co-produce it with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Deadline’s Michael Buckner says he was told “this will comprise Episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas’s 1977 first film …”.

However, he added: “Insiders disputed my intel that Kinberg will continue that storyline, saying this instead will begin a new saga, and sit alongside percolating Star Wars projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover.”

According to IMDB Kinberg has worked as a writer, director and/or producer on animated series Star Wars Rebels; X-Men and Deadpool films; and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The Hollywood Reporter said that according to sources: “The new story is not meant to be a continuation of The Skywalker Saga, the name of the overall arc of the … Star Wars movies known as Episodes 1 through 9. The intent here is to have brand new characters and a new story, and not have it be a continuation”.

The paper hedged its bets by adding: “That does not mean that some characters could not or would not pop up”.

The Star Wars history, dating back to 1977, is long and complex, and spans movies, TV shows (anyone remember 1984’s Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure?), abandoned projects, concerts, timeline shifts that only true Star Wars eggheads can keep up with, and merchandise – action figures, lunchboxes, eau de toilette, trading cards, costumes, masks, jigsaw puzzles, pinball machines, doonas …