Disney Gives Nod To New Trilogy Of ‘Star Wars’ Films

By | 8 Nov 2024

A trilogy of new Star Wars films will be guided by Brit Simon Kinberg under a new deal between the writer/producer/director and Disney’s Lucasfilm.

According to media reports Kinberg will write the trio, and co-produce it with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Deadline’s Michael Buckner says he was told “this will comprise Episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas’s 1977 first film …”.

 

Still from 2018’s ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’.

However, he added: “Insiders disputed my intel that Kinberg will continue that storyline, saying this instead will begin a new saga, and sit alongside percolating Star Wars projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover.”

According to IMDB Kinberg has worked as a writer, director and/or producer on animated series Star Wars Rebels; X-Men and Deadpool films; and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The Hollywood Reporter said that according to sources: “The new story is not meant to be a continuation of The Skywalker Saga, the name of the overall arc of the … Star Wars movies known as Episodes 1 through 9. The intent here is to have brand new characters and a new story, and not have it be a continuation”.

The paper hedged its bets by adding: “That does not mean that some characters could not or would not pop up”.

 

This toy from 1983 is on sale on eBay for $550.

The Star Wars history, dating back to 1977, is long and complex, and spans movies, TV shows (anyone remember 1984’s Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure?), abandoned projects, concerts, timeline shifts that only true Star Wars eggheads can keep up with, and merchandise – action figures, lunchboxes, eau de toilette, trading cards, costumes, masks, jigsaw puzzles, pinball machines, doonas …



