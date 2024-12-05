Home > Latest News > Disney+ Adds ESPN Tile To Its App To Lure Bundle Subscribers

Disney+ Adds ESPN Tile To Its App To Lure Bundle Subscribers

By | 5 Dec 2024

Disney+ has launched a new ESPN tile and hub, bringing up the rear of its move earlier this year to add a Hulu to its lineup.

As of today, a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle is available, but only in the US. Disney owns both Hulu and ESPN.

In Australia ESPN is available via Kayo, Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Fetch.

“In the first 90 days, bundle subscribers should expect 5,000 live events, including NFL, NBA, NHL, College Basketballand [the] Australian Open,” said John Lasker, Senior Vice President of ESPN+. “Also, new originals from 30 for 30 and ESPN Original Series.”

ESPN+ said it offers access to more than 30,000 live sports events each year, which includes games and events from MLB, WNBA, college sports, tennis, golf … plus a library of on-demand replays and original content and studio programming that will now be available through Disney+ to eligible bundle subscribers”. 

 

ESPN in Australia.

Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+, said she was most excited about the fact Disney+ was making Hulu and ESPN tiles visible to all subscribers. 

“That means, for our Disney+ standalone subscribers, they’ll have a really easy way to discover everything we offer from these two brands, and have the ability to upgrade their subscription for the full bundle experience.”

Standalone Disney+ subscribers will have access to a selection of live sports events, studio shows and ESPN Films from ESPN+, and TV series and films from Hulu. 

From ESPN+, this includes “The Simpsons Funday Football” animated Monday Night Football game on December 9, a Christmas Day lineup of five NBA games plus the “Dunk The Halls” animated NBA presentation, select 30 For 30 documentaries, and Day 1 coverage from the Australian Open.

ESPN is expected to launch its own streaming service in the second half of 2025.



