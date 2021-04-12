Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will spend an extra ten days in hospital on the recommendation of doctors, following emergency appendicitis surgery.

Lee Jae-yong, who was jailed in January after being found guilty of bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, suffered a ruptured appendix on March 19, just two months into his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

The 52-year-old heir had part of his large intestine removed during the emergency surgery. Originally, he was scheduled to return to prison last Friday, but complications due to his delayed hospitalisation meant he required further post-op care.

The Korea Herald reports that Lee Jae-yong presented with pain, but refused medical advice to go to hospital earlier, as he feared it would appear he was being singled out for special treatment.

Ironically, after his appendix burst, he was transferred from Seoul Detention Centre to Samsung Medical Centre, where it is assumed he is receiving very special treatment, given his lineage.

Lee Jae-yong’s late father, Lee Kun-hee, was the Chairman of the Samsung Group from 1987 until his death last October, steering the company to become one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world.