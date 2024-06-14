HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Arlo Security Tag Revealed

By | 14 Jun 2024

Not only does Arlo have a new home security system, but the company has also revealed new Security Tags, which can arm or disarm the system just by tapping against an Arlo Video Doorbell or Keypad Sensor Hub.

The home security system is a multifaceted sensor that can detect motion, opened windows, and identify environmental hazards.

The tags are NFC and are available in a two-pack, retailing for U$20 (approx. A$30). Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, as at this stage, they are unavailable in Australia.

They come with the ability to quickly arm or disarm an entire home with one single tap from the Security Tag.

Before launching the tag, a user will need to enter a password into the Keypad or open the mobile app. The process should only take a few seconds.

The tags can be given to housekeepers and dog-sitters, allowing them to easily enter a property without the owner having to supply a code.

The tags can also be time-restricted, allowing owners to set usage periods. These can be set inside the Arlo app. They also work with the current Arlo Video Doorbell.

Inside the pack are two Security Tags, two key rings, and a quick start guide.

The new Arlo Security System retails for U$200 (approx. A$301). It comes with a Keypad Sensor Hub and two sensors.

There is a larger U$300 bundle (approx. A$452), which comes with five sensors. To add in cameras, there’s the Arlo Pro 5S, which retails for U$250 (approx. A$376).

The Arlo Pro 5S, the Security System and the Security Tags do not currently appear on the Australian Arlo website.



