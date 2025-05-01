A move by LG Electronics Australia to slash senior executives earning large salaries, sell more products direct while also increasing the price of LG products has paid off with the Company increasing profits to $26.9 million, also up was revenues over the previous year.

What is not known is how much of the increase in revenue was due to the global Companies collection and sale of confidential WebOS data which last year generated over $2 billion dollars in revenue for the parent Company which was double the A$1.03 billion in revenue generated by LG Australia’s operation as of December 2024 Vs $947 million generated in 2023.

Also not known is how much of the revenue came from B2b sales Vs consumer sales via retailers or from the Companies investment in selling direct.

Late last year the local business moved to increase their marketing spend on motivating consumers to buy direct from LG with LG increasing Marketing costs to $18M in 2024.

During the past year returned goods almost doubled to $10.6m worth Vs $6.2 in the previous year.

Also up was their refund liability from $13.08M to $21.8 million.

LG claims that ‘Customers have right of return under the company’s return policy and accordingly a refund liability and a right to

returned goods asset are recognised in relation to electronic goods expected to be returned’.

Listed in the financials are payments to a multitude of LG linked entities in South America, Europe, China, Mexico, South Korea including the purchase from LG Australia of $853,352 dollars’ worth of goods by LG Electrons Inc.

Locally LG Electronics has not disclosed whether sales of their TV’s and appliances are up or down as the business comes under pressure from Samsung who has increased sales of OLED TVs in Australia as well as TCL and Hisense in the appliance and TV market.

LG Electronics marketing director, Gemma Lemieux has admitted that revenues were boosted by promotional events in November and December.

“Black Friday was our biggest sales event for the year, driven by strategic promotions across our key product categories, including TVs and home appliances. This success showcases the strong consumer appetite for LG technology”.

Global CEO William Cho, the former head of LG Electronics Australia admitted mid 2025 that the Company was moving to sell more products directly via the Companies web sites and that the business was allocating marketing dollars in an effort to generate more direct traffic during Black Friday and Christmas New Year periods.

Lemieux said, “We saw positive market activity in November and December, with particularly strong interest across our consumer electronics product categories”.

“While Black Friday was our peak sales period, the 2024 Christmas season delivered strong sales, matching and exceeding the results from previous years. This consistent performance reflects the ongoing demand for LG products that enrich consumers’ homes and create more enjoyable experiences, particularly during the festive season.”

