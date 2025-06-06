Home > Latest News > Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp

Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp

6 Jun 2025

Swedish digital audio company Dirac has expanded its collaboration with Marantz and Denon to bring Dirac Live room correction technology to the MODEL M1 and Home Amp streaming amplifiers through a software update.

The integration makes these devices the first streaming amps from Marantz and Denon to support Dirac’s room correction solution, offering both Limited and Full versions of the technology to address acoustic challenges in listening environments.

“With this expanded collaboration with Marantz and Denon, Dirac is advancing its mission to bring audiophile-grade performance from the few to the many,” said Fredric Tapper, Dirac’s Vice President and Head of Business Development.

“Dirac Live has long been trusted by audiophiles and integrators, and now we’re making that same premium smart acoustics solution available to more listeners worldwide.”

Dirac Live Room Correction addresses acoustic problems that traditional hardware cannot resolve without significant investment in time, expertise, or cost.

The technology uniquely corrects both magnitude and phase responses, optimising the entire audio system, including room acoustics for improved sound transparency, tighter bass response, enhanced staging, and greater clarity.

The room correction technology works by analysing the acoustic characteristics of the listening environment and applying digital signal processing to compensate for room-induced distortions and frequency response irregularities that can compromise audio quality.

Users can upgrade their Marantz MODEL M1 with Dirac Live Room Correction Limited Bandwidth for US$159 or Room Correction Full Bandwidth for $249 through direct license purchases.

The Denon Home Amp offers identical upgrade pricing at $159 for Limited Bandwidth and $249 for Full Bandwidth versions.

The software update enables existing owners of both streaming amplifiers to access professional-grade room correction without requiring hardware modifications or additional equipment purchases.

The licensing model allows users to choose between Limited Bandwidth correction for basic room optimisation or Full Bandwidth for comprehensive acoustic correction across the entire frequency spectrum.

This collaboration extends Dirac’s reach into mainstream audio products, bringing technology previously associated with high-end audiophile systems to more accessible streaming amplifiers.

The integration reflects growing consumer demand for advanced audio processing features in home streaming devices.

Both the Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp serve as integrated streaming solutions combining amplification, digital-to-analog conversion, and network connectivity in single-chassis designs targeted at modern home audio setups.



