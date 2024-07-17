Swedish digital audio firm Dirac will integrate its live room correlation software into selected streaming Bluesound devices.

Dirac says compensating for issues in a room is a key part of getting perfect sound from high-end devices. It’s key to the company’s collaboration with Bluesound.

“Integration will bring industry-leading room correction capabilities to select Bluesound devices with the purchase of a microphone accessory kit and a license,” Dirac says.

Vice president of Home & Pro Audio, Fredric Tapper, says this was Dirac’s first collaboration with Bluesound. “This first-time collaboration with Bluesound represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its position as the industry’s leading provider of digital room correction technologies – both in the high-end home theatre market and now in the multiroom wireless streaming market.”

He said the ways in which consumers listened to music at home were changing. “While dedicated listening rooms were once the norm, the whole house is now the listening space – the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, basements, and more,” Mr Tapper said.

“This expanded definition of listening space has created new challenges in terms of high-fidelity audio reproduction, as open-air spaces with dynamic room sizes and dimensions can significantly impact sound quality.

“This industry-first collaboration with Bluesound resolves these challenges by delivering high-fidelity audio across any room, or any listening space, irrespective of its complexities.”

Dirac says the software corrects for both the magnitude and phase of the sound system including the room itself. You achieve a more transparent, balanced sound, tighter bass, improved staging, and enhanced clarity.

Dirac is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with R&D centres in Copenhagen and Bangalore, and representation in Greater China, Germany, Japan, Korea, and the US.