Sony could launch its next PlayStation without a built-in disc drive as it looks for ways to prevent rising component costs from pushing the PS6 beyond the reach of mainstream gamers.

Industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls believes an increased reliance on digital games and subscription services could give Sony greater flexibility when setting the price of its next-generation hardware.

The comments come amid speculation that higher memory and storage costs could make upcoming consoles significantly more expensive to manufacture. Demand from artificial intelligence data centres has placed additional pressure on the supply of key components, creating uncertainty around the eventual cost of machines such as the PS6.

Harding-Rolls, Head of Games Research at Ampere Analysis, argues that an all-digital PlayStation could make financial sense because Sony generates more revenue when customers purchase games directly through the PlayStation Store.

Physical games require discs to be produced, packaged, transported and distributed through retailers. Digital purchases remove many of those expenses while keeping a greater proportion of each transaction within Sony’s PlayStation ecosystem.

The shift towards downloadable games is already well established. More than 80 per cent of Sony’s game sales are reportedly digital, suggesting most PlayStation customers are increasingly comfortable purchasing software without a physical copy.

Moving the PS6 entirely towards digital distribution would therefore represent an extension of a trend that has accelerated throughout the PS5 generation rather than an entirely new strategy.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the next PlayStation is its potential launch price.

A PS6 costing US$1,000 would currently translate to roughly A$1,530, although an Australian retail price would not simply follow a direct currency conversion. Local taxes, distribution costs and Sony’s regional pricing strategy would ultimately determine what Australian consumers pay.

Harding-Rolls believes a console priced around or above that level could significantly reduce the number of consumers willing or able to upgrade.

Removing the optical drive alone would not dramatically reduce manufacturing costs, but the long-term financial benefits of an all-digital customer base could be more significant.

Sony earns revenue after a console has been purchased through digital software, downloadable content and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. A greater proportion of digital-only customers could therefore allow the company to accept smaller margins on the initial hardware sale if those customers generate additional revenue throughout the console’s lifespan.

The strategy would have precedent within the PlayStation business.

Sony previously sold PS5 hardware at a loss during part of the console’s lifecycle, with software, subscriptions and other services contributing to the broader profitability of the PlayStation platform.

A digital-focused PS6 could take that approach further by making the console itself an entry point into an ecosystem where most subsequent purchases are handled directly through Sony.

Physical games would not necessarily have to disappear entirely.

Sony could offer a separate optical drive for customers who want to continue buying discs or have existing physical PlayStation collections. The company has already adopted a similar modular approach with some PS5 hardware.

Such a strategy would mean customers primarily interested in digital games would not have to absorb the cost of an optical drive they may never use, while enthusiasts and collectors could pay separately for physical media support.

There is still considerable uncertainty surrounding the PS6, and Sony has not confirmed the console’s final design, specifications, price or release date.

Component prices could also change substantially before the machine reaches consumers. However, if memory and storage costs remain elevated, increasing Sony’s reliance on digital software and recurring subscription revenue could become one way of keeping the initial PS6 hardware price more competitive.