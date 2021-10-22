Digital Media should be subjected to Australian jurisdictions.

The call was made by none other than News Corp Global Chief Executive Robert Thomson during a senate hearing today.

“We clearly make mistakes, and we should be accountable for mistakes […]

“There are ways to hold publishers to account.

“Unfortunately, that’s not yet the case for the big digital platforms.”

He had appeared through a video conference call to answers questions pertaining to News Corp influence on the Australian market.

This is the fifth time the committed had met to discuss the Australian media landscape in depth.

“I think if anybody operates in Australia, and plays a role as a content provider, and wants to make money, they should be subject to Australian jurisdiction,” he was quoted as saying at the hearing held this morning.