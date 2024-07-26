HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Different Strokes For Chinese Folks

By | 26 Jul 2024

California-based Corsair has released the K70 Core SE Sakura Edition gaming keyboard into the massive Chinese market.

A developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators and PC enthusiasts, Corsair prides itself on building comfortable, quiet and responsive gaming keyboards.

Features of the K70 Core SE include pre-lubricated Corsair red linear mechanical switches to deliver smooth keystrokes.

Corsair says “resilient PBT dye-sublimated keycaps won’t crack under pressure, and resist wear, fading, and shine over time”.

There are layers of sound dampening foam to soften keystroke sounds, and a detachable magnetic soft palm rest to ward off the RSI.

It comes with an aluminum top plate, offering another layer of stability.

It’s said the K70 Core SE has a lifespan of 80 million keystrokes. 

The prototype unveiled in June 2024 of the Corsair gaming cockpit. Photo: Corsair.

Corsair was founded in 1994. It has a market cap of $US 835 million.

Its recent releases include the TC500 LUXE Gaming Chair, the 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case and a new series of RS cooling fans.

In June it showcased its new vision for the sim racing community at Taiwan’s Computex expo, unveiling a prototype of  “a versatile cockpit that promises a new level of quality and features”.



