Chinese company TCL has introduced some remarkable offerings at the recently concluded Display Week 2024 which was held in San Jose, California.

TCL CSOT – the brand’s display development and manufacturing division – showed off a couple of new display innovations, mostly related to laptop and gaming monitors.

TCL unveiled the world’s first 1000Hz display, which is an exponential increase over the current offerings of TVs and gaming displays on the market.

For reference, most 2024 TVs have just cracked native 144Hz support (exclusively for PC gaming, consoles are limited to 120Hz), while mainstream gaming monitors can range from 120Hz to a staggering 540Hz, according to What Hi-Fi.

Also, TCL showcased the world’s first QD-EL display, which was created using the company’s inkjet printing manufacturing process. That manufacturing process is keeping in mind the goal of reducing manufacturing costs significantly.

This technology is also known as NanoLED, and it is the first time that TCL has had a crack at it.

The QD-EL display is currently being showcased in a 16-inch laptop, with a 2.8K resolution and a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz. As FlatpanelsHD noted, this could be the high-end display successor to OLED technology. However, due to concerns with the limited longevity of blue QLEDs, there are some hurdles preventing this technology from becoming mainstream quite yet.

There was TCL technology beyond gaming and laptops as well. TCL CSOT also unveiled an 85-inch TV that aims to eliminate a major issue with LCD TVs – limited viewing angles. It features super wide-angle HVA (WHVA) technology which TCL CSOT claims will deliver consistent picture quality across a 178-degree viewing angle.