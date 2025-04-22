Global shipping giant DHL has halted all consumer-bound deliveries to the US valued over US$800 (A$1,250) as Trump’s latest tariff measures measures spark widespread disruption across international logistics networks.

Effective April 21, the delivery freeze applies to all high-value B2C shipments regardless of their country of origin, including from Australia.

The move is in direct response to a sharp drop in the US customs threshold from US$2,500 to US$800, significantly increasing the volume of parcels requiring full customs declarations and paperwork.

In a statement, DHL said the policy change has overwhelmed its processing capabilities: “This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock… [Shipments] may experience multi-day delays.”

To manage the backlog, DHL will temporarily stop all deliveries to US consumers above the US$800 threshold “until further notice.” B2B deliveries will continue but may also face delays.

The fallout is being felt across the global retail and tech landscape, particularly among companies like Shein and Temu who rely on low-cost international shipping direct to US consumers. DHL’s announcement follows a similar move by Hongkong Post, which last week suspended US-bound deliveries entirely, condemning the American tariff measures as “unreasonable, bullying and abusive.”

The situation is expected to worsen further when the US officially ends its “de minimis” duty exemption on May 2 for packages originating from China and Hong Kong. This longstanding loophole allowed shipments under US$800 to enter duty-free with minimal inspection – fueling massive growth in fast, low-cost international shipping.

According to data from the US Customs and Border Protection, de minimis shipments now account for over 90% of all cargo entries into the US.

Australian tech and consumer goods exporters – particularly those in electronics, fashion, and accessories – are likely to feel the pinch as US-bound logistics slow and customer experience suffers.

The Trump administration defends the move as a crackdown on deceptive shipping practices and illicit imports, citing synthetic opioids as a key national concern. But critics warn that legitimate businesses and consumers are bearing the brunt of a politically motivated trade crackdown.

DHL says the suspension is temporary, but with customs systems under strain and more policy changes looming, there is no clear timeline for a return to normal.