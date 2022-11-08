Devialet has announced the Mania, its first portable smart speaker, which sports a luxury design, stereo sound, and a hefty price tag.

The Mania crams Devialet’s proprietary tech into a small unit, which fires sound at 360 degrees. The company’s own Active Stereo Calibration detects how playback works: if the speaker is against a wall, it will just play stereo sound, while if it is sat somewhere without any obstructions (such as in the image below) it will give the full 360 degree playback.

Devialet’s Speaker Active Matching technology will likewise synch up the amplifiers and speakers to finetune playback, with a very impressive 30Hz bass, to 20kHz treble range – unheard of for such a compact unit – just 17 cm tall and 2.3kg.

Ten hours of battery life is generous enough, an IPX4 splash proof warning means you don’t need to be too gentle with the Mania, plus it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

Of course, Devialet make high-end products, which boast high-end prices; The Devialet Mania is available for pre-order now for approximately A$1,400.

There’s also a Paris Opéra edition, embellished with 24-carat moongold with a docking station for easy charging for AUD $1,700.