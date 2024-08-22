Super Retail Group, which has been in the news over the last few weeks over the fallout of an alleged scandal involving its CEO, has posted record sales of $3.9 billion for the full year ended 29 June 2024. It marks a 2.1 per cent year-on-year increase, showing that its recent troubles haven’t greatly affected business.

The group rewarded shareholders with a special dividend of 50¢ a share. Its share price climbed 6.6 per cent by 2.20pm on Thursday to A$17.76.

Super Retail Group, one of Australia’s largest retailers and owner of chains including Rebel, Supercheap Auto, Macpac and Boating, and Camping Fishing, opened a total of 28 stores over the year leading to 29 June, with Supercheap alone accounting for 11 of them. The group plans to open 25 stores this year.

Its net profit though fell 9 per cent to $240 million. However, Supercheap Auto sales rose 2 per cent, Rebel sales fell 2 per cent, BCF sales were also down, falling 1 per cent, while sales at Macpac were flat.

The group’s online sales increased by 9 per cent to $485m. Online sales as a percentage of total sales increased from 12 per cent to 13 per cent too.

“Ongoing investment in our store network through new store openings, refurbishments and the roll-out of new formats remained an important driver of revenue growth. In addition, our continued focus on omni-retail execution delivered nine per cent growth in online sales, which are now approaching half-a-billion dollars,” said Anthony Heraghty, group managing director and chief executive officer.

Heraghty has been embroiled in a controversy over an alleged undisclosed relationship with the company’s former chief human resources officer, Jane Kelly. Some employees are believed to have raised concerns about bullying, harassment and claims of misuse of company travel budgets.

Rebecca Farrell, the former legal head at Super Retail Group, dragged the retail giant, its chairwoman and chief executive to a federal court recently. The proceedings were filed by Harmers Workplace Lawyers which claims that Farrell was the whistleblower who exposed “serious corporate governance issues within the company.”

Farrell claims a settlement with Super Retail was reached on May 6 and she has taken the company and its executives, including chairwoman Sally Pitkin, to court to enforce that settlement.

Referring to the fact that the entire scandal had not had dramatically damaged the group’s business, Heraghty told The Australian, “You can very reasonably conclude that the management team are on the tools, and optimising the business to best shareholder benefit, so coming out of the gates in the first seven weeks with underlying like for like growth across all brands – so a very, very credible result.”