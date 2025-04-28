Home > Latest News > Desperate To Recover Lost TV Market Share LG turns To TCL Manufactured miniLED TVs

LG Electronics who love spruiking their OLED TVs is now taking an each way bet with the release of QNED TVs in a desperate effort to lift their global volumes, after being pushed into fourth place behind arch rivals Samsung, who are stripping OLED market share away from LG with Chinese brands Hisense and TCL using their MiniLED TV’s to strip share away from the South Korean brands in the affordable premium market.

The LG QNED evo lineup is not manufactured by LG Electronics after they sold their last remaining LCD manufacturing plants to archrival TCL whose MiniLED TVs are now being seen as equal to what LG is offering, ironically TCL are also the manufacturer of LGs QNED TVs.

The Mini LED technology used in LGs new TV range is the same technology used by the Chinese manufacturers who brands such as Samsung and LG Electronics are struggling to compete with the LG range manufactured in China which is a problem for the Company as they battle Trump Tariffs in the US market.

Like TCL TV’s LG Electronics is claiming that their new TVs reproduce rich, true-to-life colours in both bright and dark environments.

What they do have is a proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour1 solution engine, which replaces quantum dot technology.

Picture shows LG’s 2024 AI engine.

They are also using their own Alpha AI processor 3 which when coupled with their Web OS engine allows the South Korean Company to capture and then sell information on the viewing habits of LG TV owners.

Recently the Company announced that the capture of confidential data from LG TV owners raked in over A$2 billion dollars last year with captured data now being sold to third parties including political parties.

Also on board is LG’s AI Picture Pro with the LG AI engine also being used to build better profiles on the habits of LG customers.

The AI Object Enhancer identifies and enhances faces, bodies and key scene elements for greater detail and naturalism.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits each scene into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast, creating more vivid and lifelike visuals, these are the same attributes both Hisense, and TCL are offering owners of their TV’s.

If you buy an LG TV, the South Korean Company uses AI Voice ID to recognises individual voices of owners.

By installing the Web OS engine as the Smart TV engine LG is able to couple it with their AI Concierge engine to analyses viewing history and user habits, which is what third party Companies want so that they can target advertising directly to individual owners.

LG claims that they are providing curated content suggestions and keyword recommendations, with their AI Search engine which is powered by a Large Language Model4 able to understands conversational context and user intent when they are sitting in front of one of their TVs.

The Company who is lagging behind archrival Samsung is also using Microsoft Copilot to find and organize complex information.

The AI Chatbot identifies potential users and what they go looking for.

This information when stripped from the TV by the Web OS software is then recompiled into a cloud based database for future analysis.

And if you are looking to try and turn all this capability off try reading the LG warranty conditions and you will find that you have little choice to get out of allowing LG to capture data on viewing habits.

The 2025 QNED evo models with the advanced Werb OS 25 smart TV platform are priced as follows.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
