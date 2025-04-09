Denon has unveiled two new pairs of wireless earbuds, the AH-C500W and the AH-C840NCW.

The AH-C500W (pictured above) is the more affordable of the two earbuds and promises “high-performance sound” from an open design. An IPX4 waterproof rating means that these earbuds should be able to withstand splashes of water or trickles of sweat during workouts.

The company claims that AH-C500W offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the case included, while a 10-minute quick charge will return an extra hour of listening.

Twin microphones in each earbud offer “crystal-clear” voice calls, while Auracast audio sharing technology allows you to connect the buds with compatible sources and devices.

The WH-C840NCW meanwhile features the same ‘FreeEdge’ 12mm drivers but the ‘NC’ in name of these earbuds reveals one key feature of it – ‘noise cancelling’.

These earbuds offer adaptive hybrid ANC alongside a passthrough transparency mode so that users are more aware of their surroundings. Dual microphones support voice calls.

The AH-C840NCW has better claimed battery life than the AH-C500W. The AH-C840NCW has up to 35 hours of total playtime from a single case charge, whereas a five-minute quick charge returns an extra hour of playtime.

The AH-C840NCW also sport an IPX4 rating for resisting water splashes. But unlike the AH-C500W, it features an in-ear rather than open design. It comes with three sizes of ear tips: small, medium and large.

The Denon AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW are available in black or white finishes, and is priced at £99 (A$212) and £159 (A$340) respectively in the UK. Australia pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.