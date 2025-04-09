Home > Latest News > Denon Unveils Two New Wireless Earbuds

Denon Unveils Two New Wireless Earbuds

By | 9 Apr 2025

Denon has unveiled two new pairs of wireless earbuds, the AH-C500W and the AH-C840NCW.

The AH-C500W (pictured above) is the more affordable of the two earbuds and promises “high-performance sound” from an open design. An IPX4 waterproof rating means that these earbuds should be able to withstand splashes of water or trickles of sweat during workouts.

The company claims that AH-C500W offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the case included, while a 10-minute quick charge will return an extra hour of listening.

Twin microphones in each earbud offer “crystal-clear” voice calls, while Auracast audio sharing technology allows you to connect the buds with compatible sources and devices.

The WH-C840NCW meanwhile features the same ‘FreeEdge’ 12mm drivers but the ‘NC’ in name of these earbuds reveals one key feature of it – ‘noise cancelling’.

Denon WH-C840NCW

Denon WH-C840NCW

These earbuds offer adaptive hybrid ANC alongside a passthrough transparency mode so that users are more aware of their surroundings. Dual microphones support voice calls.

The AH-C840NCW has better claimed battery life than the AH-C500W. The AH-C840NCW has up to 35 hours of total playtime from a single case charge, whereas a five-minute quick charge returns an extra hour of playtime.

 

The AH-C840NCW also sport an IPX4 rating for resisting water splashes. But unlike the AH-C500W, it features an in-ear rather than open design. It comes with three sizes of ear tips: small, medium and large.

The Denon AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW are available in black or white finishes, and is priced at £99 (A$212) and £159 (A$340) respectively in the UK. Australia pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Victrola Moves On From Sonos With New Connect Capabilty, As Sonos Still Struggles To Fix App
Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3 With Auracast Support
JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost
Sound United Wrapped Up For Sale, As Former Buyer Slaps Action On Masimo Directors
Dirac And Denon Team With Tesla For New Audio Experience
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Has Samsung New 82 Inch OLED TV Got What It Takes In The Premium TV Battle
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/
Motorola Launches Budget Stylus-Equipped Phone
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/
Rotel Debuts DX-5 Stereo Integrated Amplifier
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/
Shopify To Adopt AI-First Approach To Hiring
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/
Samsung Launches Glasses-Free 3D & 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Has Samsung New 82 Inch OLED TV Got What It Takes In The Premium TV Battle
Latest News
/
April 9, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
  What defines a premium TV? It’s a category where Samsung has held court for the past 20 years, having...
Read More