HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

By | 27 Mar 2024

Denon has revealed its new DHT-S218 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is full of ideal specifications, but affordable at the same time.

Designed for those with smaller rooms and TVs wanting big sound, this compact soundbar comes with two midrange drivers, two tweeters, and two integrated down-firing subwoofers, as well as Dolby Atmos support.

It measures in at 890 x 120 x 67mm, and weighs 3.6KG. It packs Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio for low latency streaming, multi-pairing, and multi-point support so the user can seamlessly switch between various phones or tablets.

It also features HDMI eARC connectivity, and optical audio, analogue, and subwoofer outputs. The Denon Dialog Enhancer improves dialogue clarity via three modes, finding the right balance of vocals and volume.

Additionally, it comes with a HDMI passthrough connection that supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR.

The new Denon DHT-S218 Soundbar will be available in Australia from August 2024. It will be stocked at JB Hi-Fi, retailing for A$399.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Dell Slashes 13,000 Jobs, Double Predictions As Shares Surge 25%
SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping
OPINION: Why Current Smartphone Brands Need To Fear Cult Brand Nothing’s Arrival In OZ
New Masimo Consumer Sound United Drama Unfolds CEO In Crosshairs
Six New HMD Global Smartphones Tipped For July Launch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

D-Link Launches AI-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Standalone Mesh Router
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
Dell Slashes 13,000 Jobs, Double Predictions As Shares Surge 25%
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
LG Reveals New Colour For French Door Refrigerator
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
Vinyl Records Outsell CDs For Second Time
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

D-Link Launches AI-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Standalone Mesh Router
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
D-Link ANZ has launched the new Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi mesh router / add on unit. It...
Read More