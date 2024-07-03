Denon, known for its innovative audio technology, is partnering with a music superstar to promote its latest Denon PerL True Wireless earbuds, with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (ATT).

The global partnership is with iconic pop star Katy Perry and coincides with Denon’s launch of its ‘Your Music Tuned Your Way’ campaign.

Fusing Denon’s signature sound with Masimo AAT technology, users will be able to experience depth, detail, and clarity tailored to their hearing profiles.

The Denon PerL earbuds create a custom hearing profile based on the user’s full hearing response.

Katy Perry said, “Music has always been a huge part of my life. It’s not just about listening; it’s about feeling every note and experiencing the music in a way that resonates with who I am – immersed in every detail. And Denon PerLs deliver that. They sound made just for me. This partnership aligned perfectly with the timing of my new dance-pop record and will help my fans tap into a sound experience that’s as unique as they are.”

“With Denon PerL, my fans will feel every beat of their favourite songs, including my new single, ‘Woman’s World’ and upcoming album.”

This collaboration will begin with the launch of a 60-second commercial and integrated global campaign.

The commercial has started airing globally, and features the star’s soon-to-be-released song ‘Woman’s World.’

Additionally, it has scattered hints throughout teasing Katy’s upcoming album.

The elements of the campaign will be reflected via digital and print ads, social media, out-of-the-home, connected TV, point-of-sale and retail marketing.

This media mix will be seen in major markets such as the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Chief Operating Officer of Masimo’s consumer brands, Blair Tripodi said, “Our latest campaign is a dynamic fusion of Denon’s dedication to sound innovation, and Katy’s modern musical artistry.”

“This partnership unites the personalisation capabilities of Denon PerL with Katy’s spirit of individualism and self-expression, which is visually represented using Denon’s iconic hearing profile aura. Denon PerL is a modern product that stands out and apart from the crowd, just like Katy and her new music.”

The Denon PerL and PerL Pro earbuds are available from JB Hi-Fi in white and black colours.

The PerL buds retail for A$329 and the PerL Pro buds retail for A$549.