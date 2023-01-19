HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Denon AVR-X4800H Receiver Joins 3D Audio With 8K Video

By | 19 Jan 2023

Denon’s new AVR-X4800H AV isn’t just high-powered, it serves up advanced HDMI processing, 3D surround sound, advanced HSMI processing, a 9-channel X 125W amp and high-def video up to 8K.

When combined, that is more than enough to delight the home theatre enthusiast, placing movie and music lovers smack-bang in the centre of a multi-dimensional cinematic experience.

The next-level unit comes with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D, as well as upscaling solutions popular for legacy content.

Ensuring peak performance uniquely optimised for a room of any shape or size, it also offers room correction tech from Audyssey (MultEQ XT32) plus Dirac Live.

Positioning itself as the ultimate home entertainment hub, you can access streaming content with HEOS built in, so you can enjoy pristine tunes in any room with HEOS-enabled speakers.

It also packs discrete high-current 125W amps that can bring out even the most subtle details from music or movie soundtracks, plus there are multiple setup options and flexibility to adjust to your distinctive home theatre needs.

Designed and manufactured in Japan, it’s available now for $3999.



