With the aging LCD technology monitors now being replaced with OLED variants, demand for the latter is soaring.

Market research firm TrendForce last year estimated that sales of OLED monitors would quadruple in 2023 and double in 2024 to cross 1 million sales.

Samsung is currently leading the OLED monitor market with its QD-OLED panel technology.

The company is expected to secure the top spot owing to strong sales of its 49-inch OLED monitors and a steady pipeline of new product releases. Samsung’s 2024 market share is forecast to expand to 31%.

TrendForce says that LGE with its ample panel resources and steady product line expansion, is poised to take second place with a projected 19% market share.

The research firm claims that Asus, with its focus on high-end products, is set to grow its OLED monitor shipments significantly in 2024. The brand is forecast to closely compete with Dell for third place in the market.

As for MSI, TrendForce says that its aggressive expansion into new sales channels has resulted in substantial growth in overall monitor shipments, with the company recording the highest growth rate across all categories.

OLED monitor shipments for MSI are projected to increase at the fastest rate, elevating its market share to 11% and securing its position as the fifth-largest brand.

Meanwhile, Gigabyte, with the launch of new OLED models, is projected to rank sixth in market share.

There are currently two mainstream OLED panel technologies – QD-OLED (Samsung Display) and WOLED (LG Display) – available for monitors.

QD-OLED’s share of total OLED monitor shipments is expected to rise from 53.5% in 2023 to 73% in 2024. In contrast, WOLED’s market share is forecast to decline to 26%, with RBG OLED accounting for just 1%.

Also seeking to capture a large share of the OLED market is TCL which has begun mass production of inkjet-printed OLED panels. This technology directly challenges the likes of LG Display and Samsung Display with the inkjet-printed OLEDs having a wide range of applications including notebooks, monitors, and TVs.

TCL CSOT, the display manufacturing arm of TCL, said that its first mass-produced 21.6-inch 4K product using this technology has already entered the mass production cycle.

In addition to the 21.6-inch 4K OLED, mainly intended for medical monitors, the company also unveiled a 27-inch inkjet-printed OLED prototype.