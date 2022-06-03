De’Longhi Group Australia has appointed fast growing Sydney public relations company Dialogue PR.

Dialogue will work across De’Longhi Group Australia’s coffee, cooking and comfort products covering their three core brands, including De’Longhi, Kenwood and Braun Household.

Dialogue currently have HPM Legrand, ACER Computers and Bing Lee on the books, and will handle all De’Longhi’s product launches, media events and activations, earned media relations and earned influencer engagement.

“We were impressed with Dialogue PR’s creative approach and the ideas they presented within the pitch,” explained George O’Neil, marking director for De’Longhi Group Australia.

“The team had a thorough understanding and excitement of the De’Longhi Group brands and showcased strategically how we can inspire everyday Australians – both existing advocates and new audiences.”