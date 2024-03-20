Australian-based high-end audio brand Dellichord has revealed its new compact FR35 bookshelf monitor speaker, and its new modular FR20-3-way isobaric active speaker.

A pair of FR35s can be used as standalone bookshelf speakers, but when combined with the FR20, the user creates the FR2035 IsoActive System.

This system’s size was designed for large sound from a small box, measuring in 37.2-inches high and 9.53 -inches wide for the entire system, including spikes.

The FR20 Bass Module features twin 10-inch bass drivers with large motor assemblies, and light paper hybrid cones.

The first driver is placed externally in the visible Octobaffle, and the second driver is directly behind it. Combining both to operate as one isobaric unit, the motor power doubles for the cones, allowing for bass grip and extension.

The bass module has a sealed box alignment, which allows the response to roll off gradually, for a sub-30Hz response.

It also has built in amplification (2x 500W RMS), and the bass module powers both the FR20 and FR35 on top. DSP handles crossover and time alignment in the FR20.

Completing the FR2035 system configuration, means the FR35 is placed on top of, and is powered by the FR20 bass module.

The FR2035 was designed for highly organic sound quality, complete with real bass extensions, and an optimised top end.

Designer Andrew Hutchison made musicality and ease of listening the key priorities, focusing on creating a vehicle for music to sound “real.”

He said his goal was “to improve the performance of the BBC’s famed LS3/5a design from the early 70’s, but keep the magic that makes it such an entertainer and a wonderful musical performer.”

The FR35 bookshelf monitor isn’t just a component of the FR2035 system. It can also be used as a standalone speaker, and allows users to have the flexibility of upgrading the full IsoActive System.

See below the specifications of the Dellichord FR35 bookshelf monitor speaker:

Speaker Type: Passive, Bookshelf Monitor.

Impedance: 4Ohms (Minimum), 6Ohms (Nominal).

Frequency Response (in room): 55Hz – 19kHz.

Amplifier Power Input (RMS): 30W to 150W.

Bass/Midrange Driver: 6.9-inches poly hybrid cone with cast aluminium frame & high-power motor assembly. Mounted on an acoustically isolated front baffle for minimal vibration interaction with main enclosure.

Tweeter: .8-inch soft textile dome, neodymium magnet assembly, very low resonant frequency.

Cabinet Finish: Real Wood Maple or Walnut. Premium satin clear coat.

Grilles: Optional.

Dimensions 304 x 190 x 250mm.

Weight: 6KGs each.

Included Accessories: Rubber feet.

See below the specifications of the Dellichord FR2035 IsoActive System:

Speaker Type: Active (FR20) and Passive (FR35).

Connectivity: FR20 has an active amplifier built in. High impedance input only through balanced (XLR) or unbalanced (RCA). 3M connecting leads are supplied.

Frequency Response (in-room): 23Hz – 22kHz

Power Output: 2x 250W RMS into 4Ohms. Both FR20 & FR35 are 4ohm speaker systems.

Bass Drivers in FR20 Bass Module: 2x 10-inch in an isobaric configuration, rubber surround, natural fibre cone, very large magnet assembly. Visible driver mounted in external OctoBaffle.

Midrange in FR35 Bookshelf Monitor: 5.9-inch cast aluminium framed; poly hybrid coned premium quality driver mounted on acoustically isolated front baffle.

Tweeter in FR35 Bookshelf Monitor: 20mm soft textile dome, neodymium magnet assembly, very low resonant frequency.

Cabinet finish (FR35): Choice of real wood Maple or Walnut. Premium satin clear coat. (FR20): Select from standard real wood Black Ash or satin White or custom colour choices are available.

Grilles: Optional for both FR35 and FR20.

Dimensions FR2035 System, 945 x 242 (excluding OctoBaffle (305mm wide) x 562mm (37.2 x 9.5 x 9.5 inches.)

Weight: 48KG / 106 lbs for a complete FR2035 system (stereo pair).

See below the complete list of included accessories:

2x 3M IEC power leads

2x 3M premium quality Stereotech signal leads (order either XLR or RCA. Advise if longer is needed, supplied at no extra cost.

2 pairs of FR35 interconnects.

1 set of stainless-steel spikes and floor protectors.

1 pair of isolation pads and quality packaging material.

Authorised dealers will receive their first stock of these speakers from early June across seven locations in Australia.

Exports will be available later this year via direct sale from Stereotech, Australia. Custom colour options are also available.

The FR35 Bookshelf Monitor is retailing for A$3,999 per pair, and the FR2035 IsoActive System is retailing for A13,999 per pair. Warranty lasts 5 years for passive speakers, and 2 years for electronics.

The first public demonstration will take place at the Australian Hi-Fi Show in Sydney in April 2024. Dellichord, Stereotec, and Audiofix will be on display.