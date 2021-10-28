Dell Technologies has recently launched the new XPS Desktop, its most powerful version yet.

Nearly 42 per cent larger than its predecessor (27L vs 19L), the new XPS Desktop ushers in an expansive suite of next-gen performance technologies and a more robust cooling architecture, making this the most powerful XPS Desktop ever made. With heavy-hitter performance cloaked by an understated minimalist design, creators, gamers, and virtually anyone who wants to amplify their passions, can now own a sophisticated PC with workhorse performance.



Whether you’re an aspiring artist or seasoned virtuoso, the new 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (up to i9) handles creative projects and gameplay with ease alongside the most impressive graphics options available on the market with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs (up to a 3090) or AMD Radeon RX GPUs (up to a 6900 XT).

Combined with next-generation DDR5 memory supporting up to 50 per cent faster clock speed than DDR4 as well as PCIe Gen5 graphics ready, the new XPS Desktop delivers incredible horsepower to help you conquer every task you throw at it.

The front bezel of the chassis is designed to intake cool air and move it from the front and out the back.

Notably, the new XPS Desktop is up to 21 per cent cooler under load (with a 125W cooling solution).

And the new high RPM fans (up to 5,000 RPM) operate more efficiently at slower speeds which helps makes the system quieter.

Overall, the new desktop is 50 per cent more quieter under load over previous generations, so you can channel your flow state and gets a lot more done.

The XPS Desktop will be available for Australia in spring and would pre-loaded with Windows 11.