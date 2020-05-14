HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dell Takes On MacBook Pro with 17” XPS 17

14 May 2020
Dell has sought to take on the likes of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the launch of its sleek, new 17-inch XPS 17 laptop – debuted alongside the latest iteration of its XPS 15.

The new Dell XPS 17 maintains the line’s trademark compact and sleek aesthetic, whilst offering a bumper 17-inch screen.

Dell claims the XPS 17 (2020) is even the world’s smallest 17-inch laptop due to its compact form factor.

Exact local pricing and availability is to be confirmed, with the XPS 17 tipped to start from around A$2,000 based on US conversions. The product will release later than the new XPS 15.

Both product specs are somewhat similar, with a primary difference being the larger screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 in the XPS 17.

Commentators claim this gives the product a notable edge, prompting the capability of gaming and high-performance video editing from a slim, compact XPS machine.

Some suggest the 17-inch machine may be a notable Windows laptop rival to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro based on aesthetics and grunt.

The laptop also features a new Dual Opposite Outlet fan to lift air intake and venting.

The XPS 17 incorporates up-firing Waves Nx 3D audio spielers, with the option of a 4K display panel for those who are willing to compromise battery life.

Set to please many, the sleek XPS 17 laptop also includes a full-size SD care reader, 3.5mm headphone jack and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Dell is said to also debut specific Creator Editions of the XPS range, custom to a more specialised market in performance.

