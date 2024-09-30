It was only a few years ago that Dell Technologies was reaping the benefits of the work from home revolution forced upon employers and employees during Covid.

In March 2020, Dell trumped business revenue predictions after strong demand for electronic devices – desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets – that would allow people to work from home.

“In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences customers up 15% to 20%,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement at the time.

Well, times have changed, and Dell is now following Amazon’s lead by telling workers to get back into the office.

According to a Reuters report Dell has told its global sales team employees who are able to work from company offices that starting from today (September 30), they will need to turn up five days a week.

“The change is to leverage collaborative environment and ‘grow skills’, which requires the team to be in the office, the memo said. ‘Working remotely should be the exception rather than the routine’,” the news service stated.

“The field representatives from the sales team are expected to spend five days a week with customers and partners, or in the office. The team was previously required to work from the office for three days per week, according to the memo.”

The memo said sales team members who can’t go to a Dell office should continue to work remotely.

In an attempt to extract more money from Australia’s problem gamblers, new Tabcorp CEO Gillon McLachlan last week ordered employees back into the office.

“Having us together as a team, focused and driving towards our goals will deliver outcomes and success,” McLachlan said in a note to employees obtained by the Australian Financial Review. “Being connected as a team also drives a winning culture and supports us to collaborate and achieve our best.”

Since he joined the company in August Tabcorp’s shares have slid from around 60 cents to 48 cents. A year ago it was trading at around $1 per share.