The AI revolution has gripped the smartphone ecosystem with Samsung already leading the way and with Apple closing in. But is that revolution ready to engulf the PC world too? Almost certainly, according to Michael Dell, CEO of Dell. Also, that revolution may happen faster than you think.

“All our new PCs will be AI PCs,” Dell said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“We’re going to be delivering them in volume,” this year, he said in the interview. By next year, “it’ll be pretty standard.”

Dell has embraced the AI PC revolution, and on Monday – alongside a host of other computer manufacturers, announced its new range of Copilot+ PCs.

Dell announced five laptops with built-in AI, all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X line and which feature neural processing units capable of dealing with complex AI tasks.

It includes an AI-centric refresh of the XPS 13 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip that features a minimalist design with a machined aluminium exterior and ultra-durable Gorilla Glass, and a 3K touch display.

It also showcased a refreshed Inspiron line of laptops. The Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 Plus both feature Snapdragon X Plus processors and instant access to Microsoft Copilot. The Inspiron Plus has 10 cores and speeds up to 3.4GHz.

For enterprise customers, Dell has unveiled the Latitude 5455 and the Latitude 7455. Both new models are powered by Snapdragon X Plus chips, with the 7455 offering an option for the flagship Snapdragon X Elite. The 7450 features a 360-degree 2-in-1 design and is being positioned as the “thinnest Latitude laptop ever.”

In a press statement issued by the PC manufacturer announcing the new releases, it said, “AI PCs have dominated headlines in 2024 with the introduction of the NPU, which we brought to our consumer, gaming and commercial devices earlier this year. And now, with our Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon, we’re delivering the next level of breakthrough AI experiences. The momentum is just building, and we’re not slowing down.”

After two years of decline, the global traditional PC market returned to growth during the first quarter of 2024 with 59.8 million shipments, growing 1.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). Along with growth in shipments, AI PCs are also expected to carry higher price tags, providing further opportunity for PC and component makers,” said Jitesh Ubrani, an analyst at IDC. With 9.3 million shipments in Q1 2024, Dell held a 15.5 per cent market share.

In a further push within the AI realm, Dell this week also launched a line of servers compatible with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.

Arthur Lewis, president of the company’s infrastructure solutions group, told Reuters in an interview that Dell’s Nvidia-based servers were the fastest ramping product in its history.

Spending on AI servers is expected to cross A$49.59 billion in 2024, according to IDC.