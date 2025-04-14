Dell has officially released its first non-gaming OLED monitor, the S3225QC, which is priced at $599.50 on the dell.com website.

This 31.6-inch QD-OLED display marks Dell’s entry into the premium all-purpose monitor market, targeting users who want a balance of entertainment, content creation, and casual gaming.

The S3225QC features a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.03ms response time.

Built with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel, it offers deep black, vibrant colours, and an infinite contrast ratio.

It supports 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is factory-calibrated for colour accuracy with a Delta E of less than 2.

The display also includes VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision certification for enhanced visual performance.

Audio is a standout feature, with five built-in 5W speakers and AI-driven 3D spatial sound stimulating a 7.1-channel experience.

It includes head-tracking technology to optimise audio based on the viewer’s position, eliminating the need for external speakers.

Connectivity options include a USB-C port with 90W Power Delivery, two additional USB-C ports (15W), and a side-mounted HDMI 2.1 port.

A retractable USB-C port and a hidden pop-up hub provide a clean, streamlined setup.

Designed for comfort and sustainability, the monitor includes TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort and ComfortView Plus certifications to reduce blue light without affecting colour fidelity.

It is constructed using recycled plastics, aluminium, and glass, and comes with a 3-year premium panel warranty and advanced on-site replacement service.

The release of the S3225QC follows Dell’s continued expansion beyond its Alienware gaming monitors, offering a sleek, high-performance display tailored to versatile, modern use.