Dell’s expansion of its UltraSharp series includes four new models, all of which come with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz, with some of the new monitors pairing easily with Teams or Zoom.

The new lineup features the world’s first 23.8-inch, 27-inch, and 34-inch video conferencing monitors that are certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Dell is describing the new line as the world’s first of five-star certified monitors that features ‘ComfortView Plus’ to decrease damaging blue light exposures to less than 35%.

With a built-in ambient light sensor, the 27-inch monitors enable the display to automatically alter screen brightness and colour settings while considering the ambient lighting condition.

The 27-inch monitors also have an UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt will include Thunderbolt downstream and upstream ports, including a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port and supporting HDMI 2.1 with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The monitors also have a greater resolution of 2560 x 1440 with 120Hz refresh and enhanced colour gamut coverage (100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3).

Both the Dell UltraSharp 24 and UltraSharp 24 USB-C hub monitors have full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and are rated to offer 85% DCI-P3 and 85% sRGB color gamut coverage along with built-in ambient light sensors, but the main variance between them is that the USB-C hub model will feature an extra USB Type-C upstream port.

This will be apart from video and data but will have power delivery up to 90W, a built-in RJ45 Ethernet and an extra USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port.

The 24-inch and 27-inch video conferencing monitors have virtually identical offerings as the regular UltraSharp models, but with standard 60Hz refresh rate panels.

Additionally, the new 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor features a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution 60Hz display and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

According to Dell, the monitors include upgrades like improving the camera, speakers, and microphones, which they say are more integrated.

The camera has been improved to have a new 4-megapixel 2K QHD camera that can shoot 1080p videos at 60fps and other new features such as digital overlap HDR, AI auto framing, and video noise reduction.

There’s also Windows Hello face recognition, which adds to the monitor’s security with its mechanical privacy shutter to close the camera off when not in use.

The launch dates for the new monitors start overseas on November 9th, but as of now, pricing and Australia launch dates have yet to be announced.