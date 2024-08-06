HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dell Cuts Workforce As Focus Pivots To AI

Dell Cuts Workforce As Focus Pivots To AI

By | 6 Aug 2024
The Dell Latitude 7455 with Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus (Image: Sourced from Dell Newsroom)

As part of a reorganisation of its sales team, Dell Technologies is axing jobs within its sales team as it adapts to focus on delivering AI-focused products and services.

“We are getting leaner,” sales executives Bill Scannell and John Byrne wrote Monday in a memo to Dell employees.

“We’re streamlining layers of management and reprioritising where we invest.”

There is no confirmation about the number of jobs which will be slashed. In 2023, the company already announced a major reduction in its workforce, cutting 13,000 jobs in that fiscal year.

As of February, the hardware technology company is reported to have had around 120,000 full-time employees globally.

Dell has put together a new sales team that will focus on sales of not only its AI products and services, but on its servers too.

The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite (Image: Sourced from Dell Newsroom)

The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite (Image: Sourced from Dell Newsroom)

Over the past year, it has come into the spotlight for its high-powered servers that can run complex AI workloads.

“We aim to grow faster than the market by seamlessly meeting our customers and partners online, virtually, or in person, to unlock the value of modern IT and AI for their organisations,” the Dell executives added in the memo to employees.

While Dell’s sales of its personal computers have struggled in recent years, computer industry shipments have begun to pick up, and Dell is betting that a new generation of AI-primed PCs will fuel upgrades.

In May, it introduced a new range of AI PCs and workstations. Its Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors included five new laptops, XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455 and Latitude 5455.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, has already indicated that while the company focuses on delivering volumes of its new AI PCs this year, all new PCs developed at Dell going forward will be AI-equipped machines.



