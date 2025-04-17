French music streaming service Deezer has revealed that a staggering 18% of all tracks uploaded daily to its platform are now entirely AI-generated – that’s over 20,000 synthetic songs a day.

The number marks a dramatic jump from January this year, when AI uploads made up just 10% of new content.

The platform, which has around 9.7 million subscribers worldwide, launched an AI detection and labeling tool in January to keep pace with the growing trend.

Deezer’s Chief Innovation Officer, Aurelien Herault, says the tool can flag content made with popular AI music platforms like Suno and Udio – both of which are currently facing lawsuits from major labels over copyright infringement.

“AI-generated content continues to flood streaming platforms like Deezer and we see no sign of it slowing down,” said Herault.

Deezer has committed to excluding AI-made tracks from algorithmic and editorial recommendations, a move aimed at protecting the revenue streams and visibility of human musicians.

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier, who took the helm in July 2024, acknowledged the creative potential of generative AI but says platforms need to act responsibly.

“Generative AI has the potential to positively impact music creation and consumption, but its use must be guided by responsibility and care in order to safeguard the rights and revenues of artists and songwriters.”

The rise of AI in music has triggered an industry-wide reckoning. Artists like Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Nicki Minaj signed an open letter in 2024 warning that AI-generated music trained on their work could “sabotage creativity” and devalue human artistry.

Legal action continues to mount against AI developers, but there’s still no definitive ruling on whether training on copyrighted music constitutes fair use.

In 2023, Deezer launched an “artist-centric” royalty model with Universal Music Group in France and deleted over 26 million ‘useless’ tracks from its platform.

While the AI music boom is gaining momentum, Deezer says most listeners still prefer human-made tracks.

“We are pleased that listeners prefer ‘real’ artists,” Lanternier said.